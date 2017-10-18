WORLD
2 MIN READ
Truck explosion kills at least seven in Pakistan
The blast ripped through the truck carrying police recruits, five of whom were killed along with two passers-by, in southwestern city of Quetta, officials say.
Investigators collect evidence from a burnt police truck after a the blast on October 18, 2017. / AFP
October 18, 2017

An explosion ripped through a police truck on Wednesday killing at least seven people in Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta, police said.

The attack claimed by Pakistani Taliban killed five police officials and two passers-by on the outskirts of the city of Quetta, police chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema said. 

He said 24 people were wounded, many of them critically. 

The Pakistani Taliban or Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, an umbrella of various militant groups within Pakistan who claim allegiance to the Afghan Taliban, issued a statement saying the attack was a "suicide mission."

The group of elite police were targeted on the Sariab Road in the outskirts of Quetta, capital of Balochistan province, as they headed to work

"It was a suicide blast," provincial home minister Sarfraz Bugti said, adding that a car rammed the police vehicle before catching fire.

Restive region

Television broadcast images of the burned-out remains of the vehicle in the capital of Balochistan province.  

Balochistan has been rocked by violence on two fronts for over a decade. 

As well as the Taliban and other militants, Balochistan separatists mount attacks on targets linked to the central government.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
