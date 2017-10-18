WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gunman kills three in Maryland before fleeing
A manhunt has been launched for 37-year-old black Radee Labeeb Prince, who police believe was associated with the granite business in the town of Edgewood where the shooting took place.
Gunman kills three in Maryland before fleeing
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler displays a photo of Radee Labeeb Prince, a 37-year-old black in the Edgewood area of Harford County, Md., on October 18, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 18, 2017

A gunman stormed a suburban Maryland business park Wednesday and shot five people, three of them fatally, before escaping, police officers said.

A manhunt was underway for 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince, who was associated with the granite business where the shooting took place, said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

“This does appear to be a targeted attack, limited to that business,” Gahler said.

He confirmed there were three dead and two other victims who were transported to trauma centers in serious condition.

Gahler did not explain Prince’s exact association with the business.

While the sheriff told reporters that investigators do not believe anyone else was involved, “there’s an individual out there on the loose who committed one of the most heinous acts we’ve ever seen in our county.”

All five victims were shot with a handgun and were employees of the business, Gahler said.

The deadly attack in the town of Edgewood, about 37 kilometers northeast of Baltimore, is the latest mass shooting in a country where such killings have become commonplace.

On October 1, a gunman in an upper-floor casino hotel room opened fire on thousands of people gathered at an outdoor country music concert in Las Vegas, killing 58 and wounding more than 500 in the deadliest shooting in recent US history.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us