California inmates fight wildfires for a buck an hour
Thousands of firefighters from various US states and from as far as Australia have been working round-the-clock to contain the wildfire. Also thrown into the mix are hundreds of prisoners who are risking their lives for a paltry wage.
Prison inmates head out to the day’s work of battling the blazes at fire command center in Santa Rosa, California, US, on October 14, 2017. / Reuters
October 18, 2017

An estimated ten-thousand firefighters have been working around-the-clock in California, trying to contain wildfires which have been burning for more than a week. 

Some firefighters have come in from other states and some from as far away as Australia.

Also thrown into the mix are hundreds of inmates who are taking on the blazes ravaging the wine country north of San Francisco.

In prison, these people are prisoners. But outside they are like any other firefighter: no handcuffs, no chains, and no guards to watch over them.

Perhaps the only thing that makes them stand out is an orange jumpsuit with the word “inmate” stamped on one of the pant legs.

And then there are the paltry wages they earn.

TRT World's Mary MacCarthy reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
