An estimated ten-thousand firefighters have been working around-the-clock in California, trying to contain wildfires which have been burning for more than a week.

Some firefighters have come in from other states and some from as far away as Australia.

Also thrown into the mix are hundreds of inmates who are taking on the blazes ravaging the wine country north of San Francisco.

In prison, these people are prisoners. But outside they are like any other firefighter: no handcuffs, no chains, and no guards to watch over them.

Perhaps the only thing that makes them stand out is an orange jumpsuit with the word “inmate” stamped on one of the pant legs.

And then there are the paltry wages they earn.

TRT World's Mary MacCarthy reports.