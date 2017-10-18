WORLD
China's Xi promises development, but no word on reform
Few would argue that Xi Jinping is the most powerful leader for China in a long time, but the question is what will he do with all that power.
President Xi Jinping was speaking at the opening of the Communist Party Congress - a major summit held every five years to set out China's future direction. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 18, 2017

Chinese president Xi Jinping urged the ruling Communist Party to take a stronger role in economic development as outlined his policy for the China’s future at the country's national congress on Wednesday.

But there were no promises of political reform. Instead, Xi focused on the economy, promising easier access to China for foreign investors and reform of its exchange rate and financial system.

"Our country is at an important point of strategic opportunity in its development, the future is extremely bright, but the challenges are also extremely serious,” the Chinese president said.

“All party comrades must set their sights far and high and think of danger in times of safety."

