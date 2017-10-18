Chinese president Xi Jinping urged the ruling Communist Party to take a stronger role in economic development as outlined his policy for the China’s future at the country's national congress on Wednesday.

But there were no promises of political reform. Instead, Xi focused on the economy, promising easier access to China for foreign investors and reform of its exchange rate and financial system.

"Our country is at an important point of strategic opportunity in its development, the future is extremely bright, but the challenges are also extremely serious,” the Chinese president said.

“All party comrades must set their sights far and high and think of danger in times of safety."

Sandy Huang reports with more for TRT World from Beijing.