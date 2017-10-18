President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that Turkey's fight was against terrorist groups in the region and not against Kurdish people.

"We regard the Kurds in Iraq and Syria the same as we regard Turkmen and Arabs," Erdogan said at the local administrators meeting in capital Ankara.

Stressing that "no ethnicity is superior to the others," Erdogan said "our only concern when fighting against PKK and Daesh is whether somebody is a member of those terror groups."

He said the PKK/PYD terrorist organisation was exploiting the "Kurdish brothers.”

More than 1,200 people, including security forces personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and EU - resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015 after a pause of around one and a half years.

"Turkey is an old friend of the Kurds just like its other brothers," he said and adding, "when everyone leaves [the region], we will stay together."

He said Turkey would not tolerate those "who support terrorists.”

KRG's move detrimental to peace

On the recent independence referendum by the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, Erdogan said: "How dare you say 'Kirkuk is ours'? Do you have a history there?"

The referendum, declared illegal by the central government in Baghdad, was carried out in three provinces allocated to KRG control under the Iraqi constitution as well as disputed areas such as Kirkuk that KRG forces seized in 2014 as Daesh sent Iraqi government troops into retreat.

The referendum was condemned by all regional powers, but Israel, as well as the UN and US, warning the move would distract from the fight against terrorism and further destabilise the region.

Turkish president said no more flights would be made to and from the KRG's Erbil and reiterated that Turkey would deal with the legitimate Baghdad government over border crossings, airports and oil trade.

"Why Turkey, which has stood by the KRG sincerely until now, has begun closing its borders and airspace?" he asked, and said the KRG caused the change.

"I believe that the people of northern Iraq will speak against the wrong policy [of KRG] which harms their own peace and prosperity," Erdogan said.