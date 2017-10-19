WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN says it is ready to provide help in Raqqa
The United Nations announces that the world body is ready to get into the Syrian city of Raqqa and provide help to civilians there following Daesh's defeat after a terrible three-year reign.
Thousands of Syrian civilians flee from the city of Raqqa during the US-backed operation. (File Photo AFP) / AFP
October 19, 2017

A regional director of the United Nations' food-assistance branch said on Wednesday the World Food Program (WFP) had been preparing for Raqqa's capture from Daesh, and called for a humanitarian space in the city.

World Food Program Middle East Director Muhannad Hadi described securing the Syrian stronghold of Raqqa from Daesh militants as a "game-changer" for humanitarian efforts in Syria.

"Absolutely from a humanitarian view, it's a game-changer for us in the way we operate. This should open for us more humanitarian space. WFP has been preparing for that day." Hadi said.

"We're ready to assist the people as they leave Raqqa and once the situation in the city has become secure enough for our teams to go there, definitely the World Food Program and its partners ... will make all the efforts to go to Raqqa and to give all the needed support to the people." he added.

US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces had declared victory over Daesh in the terror group's de facto Syrian capital on Tuesday.

The SDF is a coalition of forces, but dominated by YPG militias. Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist group aligned with the PKK which has fought a bloody campaign in southeast Turkey that has claimed thousands of lives since 1984.

Following the take over of the city, an operation is now under way to uncover sleeper cells and clear landmines from the area.

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled the city, and aid workers have warned that it could take years for them to return to their homes. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
