EU leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday with the ongoing Brexit negotiations and relations with Turkey, high on their agenda.

The chairman of European Union leaders Donald Tusk said on Wednesday he did not expect any breakthrough in talks on the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is to address European leaders on her Brexit strategy at dinner on Thursday in Brussels. On Friday, after May leaves, the 27 remaining heads of state will discuss progress in the negotiations.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports.

Talking about the topic of the bloc's relations with Turkey, and whether its bid to join the EU should continue, a senior EU diplomat said, “We don’t want to be the ones to walk away from this relationship.”

“It’s a game of who blinks first,” the diplomat added.