WORLD
2 MIN READ
Australian politicians spare migrants – for now
Lawmakers have derailed Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's attempt to make it difficult for foreigners to obtain visa and citizenship.
Australian politicians spare migrants – for now
Many like these Iranian asylum seekers trying to reach Australia have been turned back and left at mercy of the sea. AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 19, 2017

Australia's lawmakers have rejected legislation that would tighten citizenship and foreign worker visa rules, a blow to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull who has been trying to appease right-wing sentiments.

In April, Turnbull said Australia would abolish a temporary work visa popular with foreigners and replace it with a new programme requiring better English-language and job skills.

Turnbull also announced plans to raise the bar for citizenship by lengthening the waiting period and adding a new "Australian values" test.

But Australia's senate, where Turnbull's centre-right government does not enjoy a majority, rejected the proposal in a late vote on Wednesday, with opposition lawmakers insisting the rules were counter to Australian multicultural values.

The senate rejection may further drag on support for Turnbull, which, according to the widely watched Newspoll poll on Monday, languishes at its lowest level in more than two years.

The next election is not until 2019, but continued poor polling could undermine Turnbull's leadership.

Mathias Cormann, Australia's special minister of state, said on Wednesday the government will seek to move the legislation through the senate again as soon as they have secured the necessary support.

"We will keep working with all non-government senators to secure the necessary support," Cormann told Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio.

A spokeswoman for Australian immigration minister Peter Dutton said visa applications would now be considered under the previous rules.

Australia adopted some of the harshest measures against illegal immigrants during the term of former Prime Minister Tony Abbott when boats carrying refugees were forced back towards the high seas and asylum seekers detained on islands. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us