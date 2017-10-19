TÜRKİYE
Turkey hosts education ministers from 38 African countries
Turkey is hosting 38 African education ministers at a conference in Istanbul to discuss handing over Gulen-linked schools.
Funda Kocabiyik, Turkey's Education Ministry's European Union and Foreign Affairs Director-General will chair the conference. / AA
October 19, 2017

Turkey is hosting 38 African education ministers to discuss handing over schools linked to a US-based congregation leader Fetullah Gulen and his movement which Ankara calls the Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO).

The three-day conference is being held in Istanbul and is being chaired by Funda Kocabiyik, the EU and Foreign Affairs Director-General at the Turkish National Education Ministry.

Turkey will look to improve ties with African countries on educational issues, signing of cooperation agreements, and handing over of the FETO-linked schools in Africa to Turkey, Kocabiyik said.

Ankara holds FETO and Gulen responsible for last July's thwarted coup, that took 250 lives and wounded nearly 2,200 people.

The government also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

