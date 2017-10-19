Malta's journalists rallied Thursday to insist they would not be intimidated by the brutal murder that silenced the country's foremost investigative writer.

Hundreds of news industry workers held up front pages and placards splattered in blood-red paint, as the sons of the slain Daphne Caruana Galizia dismissed Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's offer of a reward to help find her killers and called for him to quit.

Meanwhile the Mediterranean island's police chief finally broke cover over Monday's fatal car bomb attack that has sent shockwaves worldwide - but said almost nothing about the investigation.

Journalists gathered en masse outside the parliament in Valletta. "We stand here today to give hope to society," said Herman Grech, online editor at the Times of Malta, reading a common statement on the industry's behalf.

"This attack on one of us will not stop us from shining a light where others want darkness. The attack on one of us will not muzzle us. The attack on one of us will not stop us from fulfilling our role as a watchdog to the institutions. We will stand up to intimidation.

"We will not stop. We will not be afraid," Grech concluded, to heavy applause.

The journalists marched to the Courts of Justice, where an application was filed calling for the investigation into Caruana Galizia's murder to ensure her sources are protected.

United front

Manfred Weber, head of European People's Party, the largest group in the European Parliament, said the chamber would debate Maltese press freedom on Tuesday.

Malta's newspapers, broadcasters and online media, including the country's politically partisan outlets, will all carry a common message about press freedom on Sunday, when thousands are expected to rally at a national demonstration calling for justice.

"We have agreed a national campaign under the slogan: 'the pen conquers fear'," Norma Saliba, chair of the Institute of Maltese Journalists, said.

"Many reporters have felt threatened. We have to report what the people want and need to know," Saliba said.

The murder has caused international shock and prompted much soul-searching in Malta over whether the country is becoming a cesspit of corruption against the backdrop of an economic boom in which organised crime and money-laundering have reportedly flourished.

Caruana Galizia, 53, had used her widely-read blog to highlight suspected corruption, including scandals implicating Muscat's inner circle which left her facing a string of legal suits.

Her allegation that the premier's wife had a secret offshore bank account prompted him to call a snap election in June, which he won comfortably.

Muscat, who was in Brussels on Thursday, has ruled out quitting and has vowed to bring to justice those responsible for killing a reporter he has described as his "greatest adversary".

Four FBI investigators have been drafted in to provide technical expertise, while the Dutch authorities are also assisting the case.

Sons slam reward offer

Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar staged a bizarre first press conference - three days into the investigation - saying he wanted to reassure the public that officers were making every effort to solve the case.

However, he then said almost nothing further, citing legal reasons, and brushed off questions about whether he was going to resign. Critics attack his capabilities and accuse him of being too close to Muscat. He said an autopsy would be conducted on Friday.

On Wednesday, Muscat told Malta's parliament that the government would put up a "substantial and unprecedented reward" for information leading to a conviction over the assassination.

Her sons Matthew, Andrew and Paul said Thursday that the government was putting up a million euros, but vowed they would not bow to pressure to endorse the move.

"We are not interested in justice without change," they said. "Justice, beyond criminal liability, will only be served when everything that our mother fought for - political accountability, integrity in public life and an open and free society - replaces the desperate situation we are in.

"The prime minister asked for our endorsement. This is how he can get it: show political responsibility and resign."