WORLD
3 MIN READ
India tops list of global pollution-related deaths
Millions of people are dying early because of increasing pollution as mining and manufacturing industries move to developing countries which lack proper environmental controls.
India tops list of global pollution-related deaths
An Indian boy tries to collect copper wires with a rope from a water canal polluted with plastic and other garbage in Mumbai, India, June 5, 2017. (Photo AP) / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 20, 2017

Pollution caused nine million deaths in 2015 – three times more than AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria combined – scientists said on Thursday, calling for governments in poor countries to act.

India fared worst, with 2.5 million people dying early because of pollution, followed by China with 1.8 million deaths, according to The Lancet Commission on Pollution and Health, a two-year initiative seeking to highlight the issue.

One in six of all deaths worldwide are caused by pollution, and the vast majority occur in developing countries, the report in The Lancet medical journal said.

"With globalisation, mining and manufacturing shifted to poorer countries, where environmental regulations and enforcement can be lax," said Karti Sandilya, one of the authors and an adviser to environmental group Pure Earth.

"People in poorer countries – like construction workers in New Delhi – are more exposed to air pollution and less able to protect themselves from exposure, as they walk, bike or ride the bus to workplaces that may also be polluted."

In contrast, many people in developed countries commute to air-conditioned offices in air-conditioned cars, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an email.

Exposure to high levels of air pollution, especially over many years, can affect human respiratory and inflammatory systems, and can lead to heart disease, stroke and lung cancer.

In developing countries where cooking is done on open fires with wood or coal, people – mainly women and children – are exposed to dangerous fumes.

But rapidly industrialising nations are worst affected and regulation could help to protect health as they develop, said the commission, which brings together more than 40 international health and environmental authors.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us