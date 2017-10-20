WORLD
US-backed militant group declares Raqqa free of Daesh
Announcing victory over Daesh, the US-backed group transferred control of the Syrian city to the Raqqa Civil Council, which was established by SDF local officials and tribal leaders.
Militants of SDF ride atop of an armoured vehicle after Raqqa was seized from Daesh on October 17, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 20, 2017

US-backed militant group SDF declared victory over Daesh in its former de-facto capital of Raqqa, declaring the city free of any extremist presence, on Friday.

At a press conference held inside the city, the SDF formally handed over administration of the city in northern Syria to a local council. 

The Raqqa Civil Council was constituted by the SDF six months ago and includes local officials as well as tribal leaders.

"Our victory is one against terrorism," said Talal Silo, a spokesman and senior SDF commander.

The press conference was held inside the city's sports stadium which Daesh militants had turned into a huge prison where they incarcerated and tortured their opponents.

Silo urged the international community and aid organisations to assist with the city's reconstruction.

End of Daesh in Raqqa

SDF is dominated by YPG – the Syrian branch of the PKK – which is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, the EU and NATO countries. 

The US support for the YPG has festered tensions between Ankara and Washington.

Daesh captured mostly Sunni Arab Raqqa in 2014.

In Syria, the militant group is now confined largely to Deir Ezzor province, where they are under attack by both the SDF and Russian-backed Bashar al Assad regime forces.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
