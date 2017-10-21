CULTURE
Turkey hosts international film festival in Antalya
The International Antalya Film Festival between October 21-27 will showcase more than 30 movies.
The International Antalya Film Festival will be hosted in the Mediterranean city of Antalya, Turkey from October 21 to 27. / AA
October 21, 2017

A week-long international film festival will open today in Turkey’s Mediterranean province Antalya.

The International Antalya Film Festival between October 21-27 will showcase more than 30 movies.

For the first time in the festival’s 54-year history there will be no separate categories for national and international films.

The competing movies for this year are:

A Man of Integrity (Director: Mohammad Rasoulof), Iran

Angels Wear White (Director: Vivian Qu), China

April’s Daughter (Director: Michel Franco), Mexico

Human Flow (Director: Ai Wei Wei), Germany [Documentary]

The Guest (Director: Andac Haznedaroglu), Turkey [World Premiere]

Radiance (Director: Naomi Kawase), Japan/France

Redoubtable (Director: Michel Hazanavicius), France

Scary Mother (Director: Ana Urushadze), Georgia

The Florida Project (Director: Sean Baker), USA

Ugly Duckling (Director: Ender Ozkahraman), Turkey

The festival will award a $58,000 cash prize to the best film, $29,000 to the best female director, $29,000 to the best actress and $29,000 to the best actor.

The festival first began under the title Antalya Art Festival in 1964 with Turkish Director Behlul Dal as its mastermind.

SOURCE:AA
