TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey and African ministers to discuss Gulen-linked schools
Turkey is all set to host a meeting of education ministers from 38 African countries in Istanbul. It will focus on the issue of schools in Africa which are linked to the US-based congregation leader Fetullah Gulen and FETO.
Turkey and African ministers to discuss Gulen-linked schools
Turkey says the FETO-linked schools should no longer be in the hands of those accused of orchestrating the last year's failed coup attempt. (Archive) / Reuters
October 21, 2017

Turkey is set to host a meeting of education ministers from 38 African countries in Istanbul.

The four-day meeting will not only aim at improving Ankara's ties with African nations but also focus on the issue of schools in Africa which are linked to the US-based congregation leader Fetullah Gulen and his terrorist organisation FETO.

Ankara wants these schools handed over to Turkey, saying they should no longer be in the hands of someone accused of orchestrating the July's failed coup attempt last year. 

“The FETO terrorist group is using the schools to recruit militants in those countries, not to serve people," says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us