Governing and opposition parties in Argentina have put their election campaigns on hold after the body of a missing activist was found in a riverbed.

Indigenous rights activist Santiago Maldonado went missing after protesters clashed with police in August.

The family of 28-year-old protester identified his body on Friday.

“We recognized Santiago’s tattoos so we are convinced it is Santiago,” said Sergio Maldonado, the brother, after the family identified the body in Buenos Aires.

The disappearance and death of Maldonado has overshadowed Sunday’s midterm congressional election in a country where potential cases of abuse by security forces are particularly sensitive.

