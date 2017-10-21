WORLD
Argentina suspends election campaign after activist's death
The disappearance and death of Santiago Maldonado has overshadowed Sunday’s midterm congressional election in a country where potential cases of abuse by security forces are particularly sensitive.
Indigenous rights activist Santiago Maldonado went missing after protesters clashed with police in August. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 21, 2017

Governing and opposition parties in Argentina have put their election campaigns on hold after the body of a missing activist was found in a riverbed. 

Indigenous rights activist Santiago Maldonado went missing after protesters clashed with police in August. 

The family of 28-year-old protester identified his body on Friday.

“We recognized Santiago’s tattoos so we are convinced it is Santiago,” said Sergio Maldonado, the brother, after the family identified the body in Buenos Aires.

The disappearance and death of Maldonado has overshadowed Sunday’s midterm congressional election in a country where potential cases of abuse by security forces are particularly sensitive.

TRT World's Staci Bivens has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
