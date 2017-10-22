The works from some unexpected artists are causing controversy even before they go on display.

Created by prisoners from Guantanamo Bay, the installation, "Ode to the Sea" features 36 pieces.

It's the first time inmates at Guantanamo Bay have been given such a platform.

This exhibition has received some criticism for being too political.

But those closely involved with the artists say the story they're seeking to tell is one of humanity and a dream of life beyond one of the US' most controversial prisons.

TRT World's Alexi Noelle has more from New York.