WORLD
4 MIN READ
US-backed militia captures Deir Ezzor oil field
The advance of the US-backed SDF on Deir Ezzor brings their front line against Daesh closer to that of the Russian-backed Syrian regime forces, increasing the risk of bringing the parallel operations into direct conflict with each other.
US-backed militia captures Deir Ezzor oil field
FILE PHOTO: Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militants arresting a wounded man during their fighting with Daesh in the northern area of Deir Ezzor, Syria on September 24,2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 22, 2017

US-backed militias said they captured Syria's largest oil field on Sunday, pressing their assault against Daesh in the east of the country.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said they took the Al Omar field on the eastern bank of the Euphrates river in the early hours.

"Our forces managed to liberate the fields without notable damages," said Lilwa al-Abdallah, spokeswoman for the offensive in Deir Ezzor province.

Daesh militants were holed up in buildings in a nearby district, where the SDF was trying to hunt them down, she said.

With US-led jets and special forces, the SDF has been battling in Deir Ezzor bordering Iraq.

The SDF, which is largely composed of YPG militants, has focused on territory east of the river, which bisects the oil-rich province.

Despite the YPG’s links with the PKK, which is on the US terror list, the US considers the YPG to be a key ally in the battle against Daesh in Syria.

The Syrian regime forces, with Russian air power and Iran-backed militias, has been waging its own separate offensive against Daesh, mostly to the west of the river.

The US-led coalition and the Russian military have been holding deconfliction meetings - to prevent clashes between planes and troops - though the two offensives have sometimes come into conflict.

Daesh has lost vast territory across Syria, and has now come under attack in its last footholds in a strip of the Euphrates valley and the desert in Deir Ezzor.

The SDF declared victory over Daesh in their former headquarters in Raqqa city this week. SDF fighters would now move to the frontlines in Deir Ezzor, speeding up the battle in eastern Syria.

Last month, the YPG-led militias captured a major natural gas field upstream of Sunday's advance.

The Al Omar oil field lies some 10 km (6.21 miles) north of the town of Al Mayadin, which regime forces and their allies took earlier this month. The town had turned into a major base for Daesh militants after the US-backed offensive drove them out of Raqqa.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Daesh militants who had withdrawn from the oil field mounted a counter-attack overnight against regime forces. The militants made some gains around Al Mayadin, the Britain-based monitor said.

But a Syrian regime forces source denied this, saying there was no significant attack and fighting raged on at the same pace.

Any attack by the Daesh militants there was a "desperate attempt," the source said.

The regime is “attacking, hitting Daesh positions...and advancing," the source said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us