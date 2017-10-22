All the living former US presidents got together for the first time since 2013 over the weekend.

They attended a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas, on Saturday.

The event featured performances by artists Alabama, Lady Gaga, the Gatlin Brothers, Robert Earl Keene and others.

In a rare show of unity, US President Donald Trump praised all five of his living predecessors, thanking them in a video for their work in helping to raise funds for aid victims of recent hurricanes.

As TRT World'sArabella Munro reports, it had nothing to do with politics, and everything to do with service.