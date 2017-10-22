WORLD
Former US presidents speak at concert benefiting hurricane relief efforts
Former US presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama attended a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas.
Five former US presidents, Jimmy Carter, George HW Bush, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton, speak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas, US, October 21, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 22, 2017

All the living former US presidents got together for the first time since 2013 over the weekend.

They attended a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas, on Saturday.

The event featured performances by artists Alabama, Lady Gaga, the Gatlin Brothers, Robert Earl Keene and others.

In a rare show of unity, US President Donald Trump praised all five of his living predecessors, thanking them in a video for their work in helping to raise funds for aid victims of recent hurricanes.

As TRT World'sArabella Munro reports, it had nothing to do with politics, and everything to do with service.

SOURCE:TRT World
