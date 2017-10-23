WORLD
2 MIN READ
A year after Calais evacuation, misery persists for refugees
Around 500 migrants are still living in Calais compared to 8,000 a year ago.
A year after Calais evacuation, misery persists for refugees
This aerial view taken on October 14, 2017 shows the site of the former "Jungle" migrant camp (rear C) that was evacuated 12 months ago in Calais. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 23, 2017

It’s been a year since French and British authorities dismantled the Calais Camp known as the 'Jungle'.

The mass clearance of the Jungle in October last year saw French authorities order its occupants – most of them young men from Syria, Sudan, Afghanistan or Iraq – to accommodation around France.

Then the bulldozers were sent in.

The move was decried as heavy-handed by some critics and activists, while pictures of the destruction were published around the world as a vivid illustration of Europe’s struggle to cope with the unprecedented surge of arrivals.

Despite assurances for those who lived in the camp, charities have criticised the demolition and the process that followed with some saying the situation now is worse than before.

TRT World’sSara Firth reports on those left behind.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us