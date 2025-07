Cholera outbreak in war-torn Yemen continues to worsen with over 815,000 cases since April this year.

The outbreak has killed over 2,100 people in Yemen.

Experts say the epidemic could affect one million people as at least 4,000 cases are being reported daily.

But now some Yemenis have volunteered to take the fight against the epidemic into their own hands.

