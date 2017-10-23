Pope Francis, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Moussa Faki Mahamat, chair of the African Union Commission, issued a call for restraint as Kenya embarks on one of the most perilous weeks in its political history.

The east African nation is preparing for an election re-run this Thursday. However the main opposition group plans to boycott the event, in a blow to a country once heralded as a beacon of regional stability.

The tension building ahead of the planned vote on Thursday has alarmed world leaders who are appealing for calm in Kenya, a linchpin of East African economic development.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner of the August election, but in a surprise ruling, the Supreme Court nullified the vote because of what it said were illegalities and irregularities. A new vote was ordered to be held within 60 days.

In the aftermath of the vote in August, dozens were killed, mostly shot by security forces.

The vote has troubled world leaders as in 2007, Kenya endured deadly ethnic-based violence after a disputed election that left more than 1000 dead.

Concerns about transparency

While Kenyatta has held campaign rallies ahead of the new election, challenger Raila Odinga has said his concerns about the transparency of the electoral process have not been adequately addressed. He wants his supporters to stage protests in the days ahead, raising the prospect of more clashes with police as well as the disruption of polling stations.

Odinga's group, the National Super Alliance, said its leaders on Monday met Western diplomats in Nairobi and reiterated their belief that Kenya's electoral commission is not ready "to conduct free, fair and credible elections."

In a statement, the opposition group said it would not participate in the vote on Thursday "because it doesn't serve the country's interest."

Adding to the atmosphere of crisis, two senior officials of Kenya's electoral commission had cast doubt on the whether a free and fair election can be held this week, saying the country is divided, the electoral commission is split, and Odinga, the major opposition candidate, refuses to stand in the poll.

Electoral commissioner Roselyn Akombe resigned, saying the commission cannot deliver a credible election. She fled to the United States, saying she feared for her safety. Shortly before the Aug. 8 vote, Christopher Msando, an election official who was in charge of the electronic voting system and technology to prevent voter fraud, was murdered in an unsolved case that fuelled theories about alleged attempts to tamper with the electoral process.

Kenya orders arrest of opposition leader's sister

Kenyan prosecutors have asked police to charge a sister of Odinga as well as an opposition legislator for allegedly disrupting the preparations of electoral officials. The office of Kenya's director of public prosecutions on Monday asked police to charge Ruth Odinga and legislator Fred Outa with incitement to violence and obstructing electoral officials from conducting their duties. Mobs attacked electoral commission centres in parts of western Kenya last week, disrupting training for electoral officials ahead of the vote.