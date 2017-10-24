TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Ankara mayor to step down after 23 years in office
The mayor of Turkey’s capital city, Ibrahim Melih Gokcek, has announced he will submit his resignation on Saturday.
Ankara mayor to step down after 23 years in office
Ibrahim Melih Gokcek had won five consecutive elections to serve the Turkish capital as mayor for a period of 23 years. / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 24, 2017

Ankara’s long-serving mayor Ibrahim Melih Gokcek has declared his intention to resign from his post at the end of this week, marking the end to his 23 years in office.

His resignation was announced after he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential complex on Monday.

“God willing, I will gather the Ankara Municipal Council for an emergency meeting on Saturday and bid farewell to our council members, submit my resignation," Gokcek tweeted after the meeting.

Following his meeting with Gokcek, Erdogan stressed his confidence in Turkey’s youth, a theme he has recently been pushing in moves to freshen the ranks of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.

"In due course our young people will take over the significant duties of this nation," the Turkish president wrote on his Twitter account.

What matters is the "love of service," not love of one’s post, Erdogan added.

Four other mayors from the ruling party have already stepped down in recent weeks, including Istanbul's Mayor Kadir Topbas.

“Three mayors from our party have handed in their resignations so far, and there are three more. I believe they will hand theirs in as soon as possible,” Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara last week before Gokcek and one other mayor resigned.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us