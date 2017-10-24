The raiding baboon population is a real challenge in the Cape Peninsula, South Africa.

The baboons enter properties to raid kitchens and gardens but also enter cars, vans and sometimes snatch away food or anything they find attractive directly from people.

Residents in the region have declared war with the baboons, and a large number of the primates have been killed to prevents raids.

Some local conservationists have found a peaceful solution for the human-baboon tussle.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira has more on the story.