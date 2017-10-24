As Daesh continues to face a series of defeats in Syria, hundreds of thousands of civilians continue to flee the ongoing conflict.

Escaping to the desert without adequate shelter, food or water, civilians are being driven from their homes in recent offensives against the terror group.

“As you can see, the dust storm means no one can sleep. Two members of my family have respiratory problems. They suffer all night and can hardly sleep,” one refugee explains.

TRT World’sAhmed Al Burai is in southeastern Turkey speaking to refugees to find out what the fall of Daesh means for them.