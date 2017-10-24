WORLD
Refugees fleeing offensive on Daesh left helpless in Syrian desert
Many refugees fleeing the assault on Daesh in Syria are desperate to leave makeshift tents and the burning sun of the desert, but the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which control the camps, aren't allowing it.
Syrians who fled Al Mayadeen say their destroyed home has been turned into a city of ghosts. Many of them don't have any immediate plans of going back. / Reuters
October 24, 2017

As Daesh continues to face a series of defeats in Syria, hundreds of thousands of civilians continue to flee the ongoing conflict.

Escaping to the desert without adequate shelter, food or water, civilians are being driven from their homes in recent offensives against the terror group.

“As you can see, the dust storm means no one can sleep. Two members of my family have respiratory problems. They suffer all night and can hardly sleep,” one refugee explains.

TRT World’sAhmed Al Burai is in southeastern Turkey speaking to refugees to find out what the fall of Daesh means for them.

SOURCE:TRT World
