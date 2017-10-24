WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan PM tells Tillerson it has "produced results" in fighting militancy
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is on a tour of Asia and the Middle East, arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday afternoon and met with Pakistani PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as well as army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Pakistan PM tells Tillerson it has "produced results" in fighting militancy
Relations between uneasy allies US and Pakistan have frayed in recent years, with Washington accusing Islamabad of turning a blind eye to Afghan Taliban and Haqqani network militants. / AFP
October 24, 2017

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday reconfirmed Pakistan's commitment to the "war on terror" during a meeting with US Secretary of State RexTillerson, saying his country had "produced results" fighting the region's militants.

Tillerson, on a tour of Asia and the Middle East, arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday afternoon and met with Abbasi, as well as Pakistan's army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"We are committed in the war against terror," Abbasi told Tillerson, as the two men sat facing each other on a long table.

"We have produced results. And we are looking forward to moving ahead with the US and building a tremendous relationship," added Abbasi, who sat next to Bajwa.

During a short part of the meeting available to media, Tillerson told the Pakistani delegation that the nuclear-armed nation was an important US ally in the region.

"(Pakistan is) important regionally to our joint goals of providing peace and security to the region and providing opportunity for greater economic relationship as well," Tillerson said.

Relations between uneasy allies US and Pakistan have frayed in recent years, with Washington accusing Islamabad of turning a blind eye or helping Afghan Taliban and Haqqani network militants who stage attacks in Afghanistan. 

Pakistan denies the allegations.

Growing US closeness to India

US's growing closeness to India - Pakistan's rival neighbour - is another sticking point in Washington - Islamabad relationship.

Tillerson said last week that the Trump administration wanted to "dramatically deepen" cooperation with New Delhi, partly to offset Chinese influence in Asia. 

Trump has also called for greater Indian role in Afghanistan.

But this deepening in ties has alarmed Pakistan, which has rejected a greater political role for India for Afghanistan as a "red line" for Islamabad.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us