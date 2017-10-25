WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kenya apex court to rule on presidential election re-run
The court will decide whether the presidential polls on Thursday should go ahead or not after a petition by campaigners raised concerns on the credibility of the vote.
Kenya apex court to rule on presidential election re-run
A photographer runs for cover after policemen fired tear gas at a convoy of opposition politicians and supporters of the National Super Alliance coalition during a protest in Nairobi on October 24, 2017. / Reuters
October 25, 2017

Kenya's Supreme Court will issue a ruling on whether the presidential polls on Thursday should go ahead or not.

The urgent application was petitioned by human rights activists who raised concerns about the credibility of the vote.

The presidential election was first held in August in which President Uhuru Kenyatta defeated opposition candidate Raila Odinga by 1.4 million votes.

But Kenya's apex court said there were voting irregularities and nullified the result.

The August polls followed violent unrest, in which according to rights groups, over 60 people were killed across the country.

"Elections are very horrible, and as a woman I'm very frightened because what happened on 8th August 2017, it was very horrible," said Edith Adhina, a resident of the Kibera neighbourhood outside Nairobi.

"The policemen came in Kibera and shot people. And some of them are our husbands, some of our brothers and kids, and we are really frightened."

On Tuesday, opposition supporters demonstrated in the Kisumu area. They say the election is rigged against them. More protests are planned for Wednesday.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston has more from Nairobi.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us