Kenya's Supreme Court will issue a ruling on whether the presidential polls on Thursday should go ahead or not.

The urgent application was petitioned by human rights activists who raised concerns about the credibility of the vote.

The presidential election was first held in August in which President Uhuru Kenyatta defeated opposition candidate Raila Odinga by 1.4 million votes.

But Kenya's apex court said there were voting irregularities and nullified the result.

The August polls followed violent unrest, in which according to rights groups, over 60 people were killed across the country.

"Elections are very horrible, and as a woman I'm very frightened because what happened on 8th August 2017, it was very horrible," said Edith Adhina, a resident of the Kibera neighbourhood outside Nairobi.

"The policemen came in Kibera and shot people. And some of them are our husbands, some of our brothers and kids, and we are really frightened."

On Tuesday, opposition supporters demonstrated in the Kisumu area. They say the election is rigged against them. More protests are planned for Wednesday.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston has more from Nairobi.