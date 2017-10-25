WORLD
3 MIN READ
US Supreme Court rejects Hawaii's challenge to Trump's travel ban
The high court threw out the case brought by Hawaii over President Trump’s so called “Muslim travel ban” but a fight over the legality of his latest restrictions could still reach the nine justices.
US Supreme Court rejects Hawaii's challenge to Trump's travel ban
US President Donald Trump had promised as a candidate "a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States." / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 25, 2017

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday formally dropped plans to hear the last remaining challenge to an earlier version of President Donald Trump's travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries and refugees.

The high court said it will not hear the case brought by Hawaii over the bans, which have expired and been replaced with revised policies. Trump's 120-day ban on refugees ended on Tuesday and is set to be replaced by a new set of restrictions.

Two lower courts have blocked Trump's new ban targeting people from eight countries, Trump's third set of travel restrictions, and the issue could find its way back to the Supreme Court on appeal.

The court on October 10 disposed of the first of two travel ban cases – brought by the American Civil Liberties Union and others in Maryland – after Trump's earlier 90-day ban on people entering the US from six predominantly Muslim countries expired on September 24. It was replaced with a modified, open-ended ban involving eight countries.

The justices had been scheduled to hear arguments in the two consolidated on October 10.

Among the issues raised by challengers was whether the travel ban discriminated against Muslims in violation of the US Constitution's prohibition on the government favouring or disfavouring a particular religion. The same arguments are being used against the new ban.

Trump has said the restrictions were needed to prevent terrorism in the US.

The expired ban targeted people from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan. The new ban removed Sudan from the list and blocked people from Chad and North Korea and certain government officials from Venezuela from entering the United States.

If the new restrictions go into effect, they could block tens of thousands of potential immigrants and visitors to the US.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us