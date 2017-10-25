Over a thousand children in eastern Syria's Ghouta region are facing starvation, according to the United Nations children's agency UNICEF.

The rebel stronghold outside Damascus is under siege, and regime forces are not allowing in food or medical supplies.

"The necessary basic nutrients that we have to give to children at this stage in their development are not provided, especially sugar and fat," said Yahya Abu Yahya, a doctor.

"So, we see a lot of children who are suffering from defects, migraines, vision problems, depression and psychological problems. All this comes from the lack of basic nutritional and essential energy sources that the child must absorb every day."

Eastern Ghouta suffers from severe food shortages.

Residents say the goods available in the markets are too expensive for many to buy.

It is one of four de-escalation zones created by Russia, Turkey and Iran to reduce violence in Syria.

But Bashar al Assad's regime has continued to impose a siege, blocking aid groups from humanitarian access to the area.

In the meantime, many children are wasting away.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic has more. Some viewers may find the following images upsetting.