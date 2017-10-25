POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Dodgers beat Astros to take lead in World Series
Clayton Kershaw, striking out 11 over seven innings and allowing just three hits, gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Dodgers beat Astros to take lead in World Series
Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) celebrates with catcher Austin Barnes (15) after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros in game one of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 25, 2017

The Los Angeles Dodgers, bolstered by a brilliant outing from pitcher Clayton Kershaw and a two-run blast from Justin Turner, beat the Houston Astros 3-1 to draw first blood in the World Series on Tuesday.

Kershaw, striking out 11 over seven innings and allowing just three hits gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

“I felt good. It was hot tonight, so warming up, it didn’t take long to get loose,” the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner said after his first World Series start.

It was a scorching 39.4 C when the towering lefty threw out the first pitch of the game a little after 5 pm local time (0100 GMT).

Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel had a more difficult start after Dodgers leadoff man Chris Taylor put his first offering of the game into the left-field stands for a quick 1-0 lead.

Keuchel quickly settled down, and the game turned into a fast-moving pitcher’s duel after Astros third baseman Alex Bregman tied the game 1-1 in the fourth with a solo shot to left.

But Turner’s two-out, two-run homer in the sixth was the difference and the Astros lineup, which has struggled on the road all postseason long, never threatened again.

Dodgers reliever Brandon Morrow threw a perfect eighth and closer Kenley Jansen did the same in the ninth.

Turner’s home run gave him 26 RBIs for the postseason, a new Dodgers record and something the third baseman said he could barely process given the players who have come before him.

“I feel extremely proud to be able to put on the same uniform as those guys that have their name on the wall,” he said of players whose numbers have been retired at Dodgers Stadium.

The game wrapped up in a speedy two hours and 28 minutes, the shortest World Series game since Game Four in 1992.

Game Two will take place under similarly sweltering conditions in Los Angeles on Wednesday when Dodgers’ lefthander Rich Hill will face Astros ace, Justin Verlander.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us