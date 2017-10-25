WORLD
5 MIN READ
No heir apparent as Xi unveils China's new leadership
Apart from President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang was the only one to retain his spot on the 7-member Politburo Standing Committee, the height of power in the world's second largest economy. Five members were promoted, replacing the retiring ones.
No heir apparent as Xi unveils China's new leadership
China's new Politburo Standing Committee members (from L to R) Han Zheng, Wang Huning, Li Zhanshu, Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Wang Yang and Zhao Leji, line up as they meet with the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on October 25, 2017. / Reuters
October 25, 2017

China's Communist Party revealed its new leadership helmed by President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, breaking with recent precedent by failing to include a clear successor to the president among the seven-man line-up.

Apart from Xi, Premier Li Keqiang was the only one to retain his spot amid sweeping changes on the Politburo Standing Committee, the height of power in the world's second-largest economy.

Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng were promoted, replacing five retiring members including anti-corruption chief Wang Qishan, a key Xi ally. 

All seven are in their 60s, and for the first time no Standing Committee member will have been born before the 1949 Communist revolution.

Guangdong party secretary Hu Chunhua and Chongqing party boss Chen Miner had been previously seen as prominent contenders to succeed Xi among the party's so-called sixth generation of leaders but were not included in the Standing Committee. 

Instead, both were named to the wider 25-member Politburo, a rung below the Standing Committee.

Xi and Li were first promoted to the Standing Committee at the 17th Party Congress in 2007, in a clear signal that the pair would succeed Hu Jintao and Wen Jiabao and occupy the top two offices, as transpired five years later.

But Sun Zhengcai, another sixth-generation contender, was abruptly removed from his post as Chongqing party secretary in July, signalling the likelihood Xi would delay naming a successor and adding to speculation that Xi could seek to stay on in some capacity beyond the end of his second term in 2022.

Li Zhanshu, who is considered the closest to Xi among those newly promoted, will likely head China's largely rubber stamp parliament, analysts and sources have said, having held a chief-of-staff style role as head of the party's General Office.

The parliament position will be formally decided at the annual meeting of parliament in March.

Zhao Leji, the head of the party's Organisation Department which oversees personnel decisions, replaces Wang Qishan as head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection after being named on the anti-graft body's list of members on Tuesday.

A new Central Military Commission was also announced. Xu Qiliang stayed on as one of its two vice chairmen, while Zhang Youxia, who is close to Xi, was named its other vice chairman.

Politburo Standing Committee members:

Xi Jinping, 64 – Soaring to power in 2012, the Chinese president is widely seen as China's most powerful leader since Chairman Mao Zedong. "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" - was written into the Communist Party’s constitution on Tuesday.

Li Keqiang, 62 – China’s prime minister has overseen the country’s economy for the last five years. Li’s policies have sought to spur entrepreneurship and innovation.

Li Zhanshu, 67 – Heads the party's General Office. A former governor of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang and one-time party boss of the southwestern province of Guizhou, Li is considered one of Xi's closest advisors.

Wang Yang, 62 – The vice premier with an economic portfolio and a former party chief of Guangdong province, an export powerhouse, where he served from 2007-2012.

Wang Huning, 62 – Was a top policy researcher for the party under former presidents Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, a position he has kept under Xi as head of the Central Policy Research Office.

Zhao Leji, 60 – Was also named the party’s new anti-corruption chief on Wednesday. He spent 29 years in Qinghai before being picked by Xi to serve as party boss of Shaanxi province, in the northwest, in 2007.

Han Zheng, 63 – Is party chief of Shanghai, China’s financial hub, where he has spent his entire career. Han was briefly promoted from Shanghai mayor after the then-party boss was sacked amid a corruption scandal in 2006.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us