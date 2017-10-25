TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Somali PM makes first official visit to Turkey
Hassan Ali Khayre will discuss bilateral relations with Turkey's PM Binali Yildirim. Khayre will also meet victims of the Mogadishu truck bombing attack who are being treated in Ankara.
Somali's Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre is visiting Turkey to discuss bilateral relations with Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and to meet Mogadishu victims being treated in Ankara. / AP
October 25, 2017

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre began his first official visit to Turkey on Wednesday.

According to Turkey's prime ministry, Khayre will meet Somali citizens being treated in Turkey after a truck bomb attack killed at least 358 people and injured 228 others on October 14 in Mogadishu.

Thirty-five Somalis, including three children, injured in the truck bombing were airlifted to Turkey for medical treatment. 

Khayre will also meet Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

SOURCE:AA
