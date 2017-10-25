Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre began his first official visit to Turkey on Wednesday.

According to Turkey's prime ministry, Khayre will meet Somali citizens being treated in Turkey after a truck bomb attack killed at least 358 people and injured 228 others on October 14 in Mogadishu.

Thirty-five Somalis, including three children, injured in the truck bombing were airlifted to Turkey for medical treatment.

Khayre will also meet Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.