KRG offer to freeze independence drive, calls for dialogue with Baghdad
The Kurdish Regional Government has been on the back foot of an Iraqi government offensive to reclaim disputed territories from occupying Peshmerga forces since the northern Iraqi authority held a controversial independence referendum.
A girl dressed in the colors of the KRG flag looks at her mother as she votes inside the boot for referendum in the city of Kirkuk, September 25, 2017. (Photo AP) / AP
October 25, 2017

Kurdish Regional Government authorities in Iraq offered on Wednesday to put an independence drive on hold, stepping up efforts to resolve a crisis in relations with Baghdad via dialogue rather than military means.

But a Iraqi military spokesman suggested an offensive, launched to wrest back territory after KRG voted overwhelmingly for independence in a disputed referendum in September, would continue regardless.

The Iraqi government has transformed the balance of power in the north of the country since launching its campaign last week against the KRG, who govern an autonomous region of three northern provinces.

"The fighting between the two sides will not produce a victory for any, it will take the country to total destruction," said the KRG in a statement.

The KRG proposed an immediate ceasefire, a suspension of the referendum result, and "starting an open dialogue with the federal government based on the Iraqi Constitution."

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd reports from Erbil in northern Iraq.

Military operations

Baghdad declared the referendum illegal and responded by seizing back the city of Kirkuk, the oil-producing areas around it and other territory that the KRG had captured from Daesh.

In a brief social media comment hinting that the campaign would continue, an Iraqi military spokesman said: "Military operations are not connected to politics."

Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi has said the KRG should cancel the vote's outcome as a pre-condition for talks.

He had yet to react to the KRG proposal on Wednesday, when he began an official visit to neighbouring Turkey and Iran during which relations with the KRG -- whose communities are established in parts of all three countries as well as Syria -- will be high on the agenda.

Iran announced the reopening of one of the border crossings with the KRG of Iraq, closed last week in support of the Iraqi government.

KRG withdrawal

Abadi, who has the backing of Ankara and Tehran to act against the KRG, has ordered his army to recapture all disputed territory and has also demanded central control of Iraq's border crossings with Turkey, all of which are inside the KRG region.

KRG’s Peshmerga forces beat back an advance by Iranian-backed pro-government paramilitaries on Tuesday in the region of Rabia, 40 km (25 miles) south of the Fish-Khabur border area with Turkey and Syria, Kurdish officials said.

Fish-Khabur is strategically vital because oil from both KRG and government-held parts of northern Iraq crosses at a pipeline there into Turkey, the main route out of the area for the international exports that are crucial to KRG independence bid.

The fighting so far has taken place outside the KRG region, but Fish-Khabur is inside it.

The fighting between the central government and the KRG is particularly tricky for the United States which is a close ally of both sides, arming and training both the KRG forces and the central government's army to fight against Daesh.

The Iraqi government's advance over the past week has been achieved with comparatively little violence, with KRG mostly withdrawing without a fight.

Iraqi forces are preparing in parallel an offensive to recapture the last patch of Iraqi territory still in the hands of Daesh, on the border with Syria, the military said on Wednesday.

The militant group also holds parts of the Syrian side of the border; but the area under their control is also shrinking there as they retreat in the face of two sets of hostile forces, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – mainly formed by YPG which Turkey says an PKK-related terrorist group – and Syrian government troops with foreign Hashd al Shaabi militias backed by Iran and Russia.

On September 25, Iraqis in KRG-held areas – and in several areas disputed between Baghdad and Erbil – voted on whether to declare independence from Iraq.  

According to results announced by the KRG, almost 93 percent of registered voters cast ballots in favour of independence.  

The referendum, deemed illegitimate by the Iraqi government, was heavily criticised by most regional and international actors, with many warning it would distract from Iraq's ongoing fight against Daesh and further destabilise the already volatile region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
