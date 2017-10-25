TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Trial of 11 human rights activists in Turkey begins
Eleven human rights activists, including Amnesty International's director for Turkey, were detained in July at a meeting near Istanbul and charged with terrorism.
Trial of 11 human rights activists in Turkey begins
Some human rights activists talk to the media as they wait for the trail outside the Caglayan courthouse in Istanbul, Wednesday, October 25, 2017. / AP
October 25, 2017

The trial of eleven human rights activists, accused of terrorism has begun on Wednesday in Istanbul.

The activists, who include the local head of Amnesty International and a German and a Swede, face up to 15 years in prison on charges that include membership in and aid to an "armed terrorist organisation."

The court started the trial by checking the identities of the accused.

Back in July, Turkish security forces detained 10 suspects at a meeting in a hotel on an island off Istanbul in July.

The suspects say they were attending a digital security training workshop.

Among those arrested were Amnesty International's Turkey director, Idil Eser, German citizen Peter Frank Steudtner and Swedish citizen Ali Gharavi.

Amnesty's Turkey chairman Taner Kilic, who was imprisoned separately in June, is appearing before a court in the city of Izmir for alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), which Turkey blames for last year's failed coup.

He is accused of using an encrypted mobile messaging application allegedly used by FETO's network.

The defendants are all accused of aiding, and being members of, an armed terrorist organisation. 

They also allegedly communicated with the terror group FETO. 

Amnesty International has rejected the charges and called for the immediate release of all the suspects.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us