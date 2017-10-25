TÜRKİYE
One million refugees in Turkey are now using 'Kizilay' cards
$34 are put on the card every month, which refugees can spend as they wish.
Turkish Crescent President Kerem Kinik gives a speech marking the distribution of one million Kizilay Cards in Ankara, Turkey on September, 2017. / AA
October 25, 2017

An aid scheme that allows refugees to use cards to withdraw money from cashpoints and pay for goods and services has reached more than one million people. 

The Emergency Social Safety Net has been in operation for one year in Turkey, and is a joint operation between the Turkish Government, the EU, the Turkish Red Crescent and the UN's World Food Programme. 

Every month, $34 are put on the 'Kizilay' cards which refugees, who are primarily of Syrian origin, can spend as they wish.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins has more. 

SOURCE:TRT World
