US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson completed a surprise trip to Baghdad on Monday following a small Middle East tour that included Cairo, Amman and Riyadh.

The visit to Baghdad came a day after a joint meeting between Tillerson, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman in Riyadh where the leaders and US secretary gathered at the inaugural Saudi Arabia-Iraq Coordination Council.

The meeting marked the first time Saudi Arabia and Iraq formally declared their cooperation, which has its roots to a historic meeting in June when the Saudi and Iraqi leaders came together in Riyadh for the first time in 25 years. Saudi Arabia’s regional foe Iran, and its influence in the region, especially on Iraq, were on the agenda in both meetings.

"Certainly Iranian militias that are in Iraq, now that the fighting against [Daesh] is coming to a close, those militias need to go home," Tillerson said at a press conference in Riyadh on Sunday, in a bid to curb Iran’s influence over Iraq.

"All foreign fighters need to go home."

As US President Donald Trump continues to press for policies to curb Iranian influence in the region since he took power in January, Iraq has become the latest arena where the Saudi Arabia-Iran competition to dominate in the region has been playing out.

Saudi Arabia is one of the US closest allies in the region.

Post-Daesh and post-referendum Iraq

The latest meeting between Tillerson, Salman and Abadi comes weeks after the controversial independence referendum in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq that was opposed by the Iraqi central government, most regional powers, and the US.

Days after the referendum, which resulted in an overwhelming “yes” vote, the Iraqi central government increased its cooperation with neighbours Turkey and Iran and conducted border drills along border gates.

Then, on October 16, the Iraqi government launched its operation to take over Kirkuk, which was under de facto KRG control. The operation was completed in coordination with the Iranian-backed Hashd al Shaabi, or Popular Mobilization Forces.

The Hashd al Shaabi were also a key force in the Iraqi army’s fight against Daesh on its soil, and was acknowledged by the US when they first established, including Brett McGurk, Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL (Daesh).

Concerns over Hashd al Shaabi militia

As Daesh continues to lose ground in Iraq and Syria, the US has expressed increasing uneasiness with the presence of the Hashd al Shaabi militia, over which Iran has considerable influence, though Abadi struggles for control over the group as well.

The US concerns on Hashd al Shaabi increased as the militia expanded its fight against the KRG Peshmerga in addition to Daesh.

These concerns have been compounded by Trump’s insistence on curbing Iranian influence. Donald Trump has repeated his concerns about Iran during his presidential campaign, when he emphasized that the “the nuclear deal puts Iran, the number one state sponsor of Radical Islamic Terrorism, on a path to nuclear weapons. In short, Obama-Clinton foreign policy has unleashed ISIS, destabilized the Middle East, and put the nation of Iran – which chants ‘Death to America’ – in a dominant position of regional power and, in fact, aspiring to be a dominant world power.”

He has continued such remarks since ascending to the presidency. His latest remarks have culminated in a new US strategy on Iran, released on October 13, 2017, that centers on “neutralising ... Iran’s destabilizing influence and constraining its aggression, particularly its support for terrorism and militants,” and “revitalizing” alliances and regional partnerships against Iran.

First meetings in decades

In June, Abadi made a historic visit to Saudi Arabia on invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, as part of the bid to promote reconciliation between the two countries.

Abadi followed his trip with an unofficial visit to Iran, in an effort to show the continuation of good relations with Iran, with which it has close ties.

“We don’t want to be part of any axis,” Abadi said as he left Baghdad for Riyadh, referring to an Iran-led regional coalition and a Saudi-led coalition.

“We want to coordinate with these states to continue fighting terrorism,” he continued, referring to Daesh.

The same day with Abadi’s second visit to Riyadh in five months, Tillerson’s latest Middle East tour comes a week after the release of the new strategy on Iran, and centers on Iranian containment in the Middle East, particularly in Iraq.

The US and Iran have been vying to dominate Iraq for decades. The Shia-dominated central government in Iraq has closer ties with Iran since the end of Saddam Hussein’s regime. Former prime minister Nuri al Maliki, who came into power in 2006 was known for his closer ties with the neighbouring Republic.

Haider al Abadi, who came into power in 2014, is known for his more flexible policies that include more cooperation with the United States on Iraq and regional issues, including the fight against Daesh.

Relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia have been at almost a standstill since 1990, when Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. In 2015, the Kingdom opened an embassy in Baghdad as part of the efforts to fight Daesh, but the ambassador said there were threats against him and was later asked to leave the country by the Iraqi government.

After Trump ascended the presidency in January, regional Iran-containment policies and relations intensified.

In February, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Adel al Jubeir visited Baghdad, in what was the first visit on the ministerial level since 1990.

In May, Iraqi President Fuad Masum also attended the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, where the fight against terrorism and isolating Iran were the main issues discussed.

“From Lebanon to Iraq to Yemen, Iran funds, arms and trains terrorists, militias and other extremist groups that spread destruction and chaos across the region,” Trump said in his speech during the summit.

“Until the Iranian regime is willing to be a partner for peace, all nations of conscience must work together to isolate it ... and pray for the day when the Iranian people have the just and righteous government they so richly deserve.”

In July, Saudi Arabia also hosted prominent Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr, who has military connections to Iran.

The momentum in the two countries’ relations led to the Arar border crossing between the two countries to be opened in August. The crossing had been closed for 27 years.

Finally, Saudi Arabia also offered Iraq opportunities on a more pragmatic line, including trade opportunities, joint projects and aid.

End of the Hashd al Shaabi in Iraq?

Skipping the US’ traditional visit to Erbil, Tillerson visited only Baghdad on Monday after the joint meeting in Riyadh, and reiterated his call for Iraq to halt the work of the Hashd al Shaabi militias.

However, in his opening remarks at the meeting, Abadi said Hashd al Shaabi "is part of the Iraqi institutions," rejecting accusations that it is acting as an Iranian proxy.

"Hashd al Shaabi fighters should be encouraged because they will be the hope of country and the region," he added.

"No party has the right to interfere in Iraqi matters," a statement from the Iraqi prime minister’s office read. It referred to the Hashd al Shaabi as "patriots".

The Hashd militants consist primarily of Shia-Arab Iraqis, but have some Turkmen and Sunni Arab members as well.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also dismissed Tillerson’s remarks.

The paramilitaries could not go home because "they are at home" already, he was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

Abadi has asserted his authority with the defeat of Daesh in Mosul and the Iraqi army's sweep through Kirkuk and other areas that were held by the KRG Peshmerga.