WORLD
2 MIN READ
Will KRG write off vote results as sought by Turkey and Iraq?
The Kurdish Regional Government's offer to freeze the results of September's independence referendum for peace talks hasn't moved Turkey or Iraq, who've repeated their view that the vote was illegal.
Will KRG write off vote results as sought by Turkey and Iraq?
This handout picture taken and released by the Turkish Prime Minister's press office on October 25, 2017, shows Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi (L) speaking with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim during their meeting at the Cankaya Palace in Ankara. / AFP
October 25, 2017

The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) appears to be offering a concession to end a violent standoff with Iraq's central government. 

The KRG said it's prepared to freeze the results of the independence referendum. 

But neither Turkey nor Iraq have officially responded. 

Instead, the two countries have repeated their view that the vote was illegal. 

"We are sad, it was an illegal referendum, our stance is still the same.... territorial integrity of Iraq," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 

Just a year ago, Iraq was arguing with Turkey over the presence of some of its troops there. But now they've got a common cause to support.

According to TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins, it is not yet clear which way this dispute is going to go. 

"The KRG still doesn't appear to be giving its neighbours what they want - a complete write off of the referendum," he said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us