The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) appears to be offering a concession to end a violent standoff with Iraq's central government.

The KRG said it's prepared to freeze the results of the independence referendum.

But neither Turkey nor Iraq have officially responded.

Instead, the two countries have repeated their view that the vote was illegal.

"We are sad, it was an illegal referendum, our stance is still the same.... territorial integrity of Iraq," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Just a year ago, Iraq was arguing with Turkey over the presence of some of its troops there. But now they've got a common cause to support.

According to TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins, it is not yet clear which way this dispute is going to go.

"The KRG still doesn't appear to be giving its neighbours what they want - a complete write off of the referendum," he said.