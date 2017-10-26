WORLD
3 MIN READ
Singapore passport ranked "world's most powerful"
Passport Index says the city-state grabbed the top spot after Paraguay removed restrictions for Singaporeans. Meanwhile, the US passport's usefulness has fallen since President Donald Trump took office.
Singapore passport ranked "world's most powerful"
It's for the first time ever that an Asian country has the most powerful passport in the world.
By Staff Reporter
October 26, 2017

Tiny Singapore now has the world's most powerful passport, according to a new ranking, with its citizens able to travel to the greatest number of countries visa free.

Passport Index, which keeps track of how useable such documents are, said the city-state grabbed the top spot after Paraguay removed restrictions for Singaporeans.

That means the approximately 3.4 million holders of Singaporean passports can now travel to 159 countries either without a visa at all, or can have one issued on arrival.

"For the first time ever, an Asian country has the most powerful passport in the world," Philippe May, managing director of Arton Capital's Singapore office, said in a statement.

"It is a testament of Singapore's inclusive diplomatic relations and effective foreign policy."

Germany came in second place, with its citizens able to visit 158 countries without a visa, while Sweden and South Korea tied for third.

Passport Index ranks passports worldwide based on the cross-border access a holder has. It was developed by Canada-based global consultancy Arton Capital.

US passport's usefulness falls

The US passport was in sixth place, alongside Malaysia, Ireland and Canada.

Afghanistan came bottom of the list with visa-free access to just 22 countries.

Passport Index said that the US passport's usefulness has fallen since President Donald Trump took office, with Turkey and the Central African Republic becoming the most recent countries to revoke their visa-free entry for holders.

Meanwhile, in his address at the Asia-Pacific Geo-Economic Strategy Forum on Wednesday,  Singapore's Senior Minister of State Mohamad Maliki bin Osmanexpressed concernover the "wave of populist nationalism" in the western countries, saying the deep-seated anger over growing income inequality and immigrations have shaped voting patterns in the West.  

"The rise of economic nationalism, especially during election campaigns, has slowed the momentum of the multilateral free trade agenda," he said.

"In our view, the problem is not free and open trade.  Rather, governments must make sure that the net benefits from trade are distributed in an equitable and inclusive fashion."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us