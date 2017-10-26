A Turkish court on Wednesday ordered the release on bail of eight defendants, including the director of the local branch of Amnesty International and two foreign nationals, pending the verdict in their ongoing trial on terrorism charges.

The next hearing is set for November 22.

The trial of the 11 activists, who face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty, has become a flashpoint in Turkey's tension with Europe.

Most them were detained in July after participating in a workshop on digital security held on island off the coast of Istanbul. The prosecutor has alleged a range of charges, including the PKK and the network of the US-based congregation leader Fethullah Gulen, accused by Ankara of engineering a coup attempt last year.

Two of the activists were released on bail prior to the start of Wednesday's trial. Another, the chairman of Amnesty International's local arm, is being held in the coastal province of Izmir where he faces charges in an additional case.