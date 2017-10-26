TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish court frees eight activists from jail
The eight defendants, including two foreigners, were arrested in July over suspected links to terrorism.
Turkish court frees eight activists from jail
The arrest of the Amnesty International staff in Turkey had raised concern among some activists. / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 26, 2017

A Turkish court on Wednesday ordered the release on bail of eight defendants, including the director of the local branch of Amnesty International and two foreign nationals, pending the verdict in their ongoing trial on terrorism charges.

The next hearing is set for November 22.

The trial of the 11 activists, who face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty, has become a flashpoint in Turkey's tension with Europe.

Most them were detained in July after participating in a workshop on digital security held on island off the coast of Istanbul. The prosecutor has alleged a range of charges, including the PKK and the network of the US-based congregation leader Fethullah Gulen, accused by Ankara of engineering a coup attempt last year.

Two of the activists were released on bail prior to the start of Wednesday's trial. Another, the chairman of Amnesty International's local arm, is being held in the coastal province of Izmir where he faces charges in an additional case.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us