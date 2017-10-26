WORLD
Syrian regime shelling kills eight in Damascus, SOHR says
Artillery fire by regime forces killed six civilians, including a child in Douma while two others were killed by a shell in nearby Saqba area.
A man inspects a damaged building after shelling on the rebel-held besieged town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, on September 26, 2017. (Archive) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 26, 2017

Syrian regime shelling on the besieged rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area near Damascus on Thursday killed at least eight civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

The Britain-based Observatory reported "six civilians, including a child, killed by artillery fire in Douma and two others by a shell fired by regime forces in (nearby) Saqba."

A witness in Douma saw wounded civilians being treated at a makeshift clinic where distressed families were mourning the dead.

A deal reached between Turkey and regime allies Russia and Iran earlier this year has created de-escalation zones in several parts of the country, including Eastern Ghouta, bringing a measure of calm.

One of the aims was to facilitate aid access to besieged areas but humanitarian conditions remain dire in Eastern Ghouta, with malnutrition cases sparking fresh concern in recent days.

More than 600,000 people have been killed in Syria since the war began in March 2011 with anti-regime protests.

SOURCE:AFP
