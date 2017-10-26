Fabrizio Carboni, the top International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) official in Myanmar has condemned the plight of some 5,000 people who had made their way to the mouth of the Naf river that divides Buddhist Myanmar from Muslim Bangladesh.

The Red Cross has set up a field hospital at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh – and doctors say they are working around the clock to treat the ill.

"What I can just tell them is a beach is not a place where you live," Carboni said on Thursday, a day after visiting the stretch on the front line of an unfolding humanitarian crisis.

More than half a million people have now fled Myanmar for Bangladesh following violence blamed largely on security forces.

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims thronging the desolate beach have no food or water, except what the Red Cross gives them., and there is no shelter from the tropical sun and rain. But fear of what comes next has persuaded many to abandon their homes.

Carboni said some had been there as long as a month, unable to afford to pay fishermen to take them to Bangladesh.

Most of their fellow Rohingya have fled to escape the ethnic violence that erupted in Myanmar's Rakhine state two months ago.

Carboni said the Red Cross organisations could not be the only ones working in northern Rakhine “for the long run,” but said their ability to reach people was ramping up.

Food aid had reached 40,000 people by Monday, and at least 5,000 households more would get food in the next week, he said.

“In our dialogue with the government, we were always very clear, saying we will do our best and more to reach as many people as possible,” said Carboni.

“Now there is a need for the government to re-engage with the rest of the humanitarian community, and find an acceptable way for the people to receive the assistance they need."

Myanmar has blocked humanitarian agencies apart from Red Cross organisations from accessing the northern part of Rakhine state, where the conflict worsened after Rohingya militants attacked 30 security posts on August 25.

Many of the 600,000 stateless Rohingya Muslims who have fled Myanmar say they were driven out by a brutal military counteroffensive. The United Nations has called it a campaign of “ethnic cleansing,” and Myanmar soldiers have been accused of rape, killings and arson.

Myanmar's de facto leader, Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, has said the refugees can return, but thousands have continued to arrive in Bangladesh.