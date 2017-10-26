WORLD
Toy museum in Athens: An exhibition of memories
The Benaki Toy Museum in Athens is exhibiting toys associated with childhood based on the collection of Maria Argyriadi.
A man looks at vintage toys at the Benaki Toy Museum during a presentation for journalists in Athens Greece, October 17, 2017 / Reuters
October 26, 2017

A unique toy museum has opened in the Greek capital Athens.  The Benaki museum offers a look at rare toys and games from antiquity until today.

Maria Argyriadi, a toy collector owns more than 20,000 toys, of which 3,000 are on display. They span a period from antiquity to the 1960s, and come from Greece, Germany, France, Britain, the United States, Africa and Asia.

The idea to become a toy collector occurred to her during a visit as a young woman with her husband to an antique flea market in Athens in 1970.

The museum also includes toys made by elderly Greeks in old age homes based on the toys of their childhood. 

TRT World'sNafisa Latic reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
