Since his death on November 22, 1963, there have been many requests to make thousands of classified documents on the assassination of former US President John F Kennedy public.

Under the 1992 JFK Assassination Records Collection Act, signed by former President George HW Bush on October 26, 1992, all withheld records related to President John F Kennedy's assassination in 1963 had to be released by October 26, 2017.

Now US President Donald Trump said he's releasing those files in the interest of transparency. However, the president is holding back some of those documents because of national security concerns.

They can be published in six months, unless security agencies can provide a reason to keep those documents classified.