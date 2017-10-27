Aerobatics is a sport that requires nerves of steel. It's also a sport that, until now, has been dominated by men.

But Semin Ozturk is trying to change all that. She is based in the city of Eskisehir and she is Turkey's first female aerobatics pilot.

“Being the first female in Turkey to [perform aerobatics] gives me a sense of accomplishment; it’s why I work hard to carry on doing this,” Ozturk said.

Aerobatics is performed by trained pilots as a sport or as part of training or entertainment. It can either be a solo aircraft manoeuvre or in conjugation with other aeroplanes.

“Most of the comments I get are that I should go home and cook. It used to bother me when I first started, but not anymore.”

TRT World'sPaul Scott reports.