Meet Turkey's first female aerobatic pilot, Semin Ozturk
Semin Ozturk has wanted to be a pilot since she was eight, and got her license when she was 21. On days she cannot fly, she trains on the ground.
Semin Ozturk is committed to what she does and often invites school children to teach them about aviation. / TRTWorld
October 27, 2017

Aerobatics is a sport that requires nerves of steel. It's also a sport that, until now, has been dominated by men. 

But Semin Ozturk is trying to change all that. She is based in the city of Eskisehir and she is Turkey's first female aerobatics pilot. 

“Being the first female in Turkey to [perform aerobatics] gives me a sense of accomplishment; it’s why I work hard to carry on doing this,” Ozturk said.

Aerobatics is performed by trained pilots as a sport or as part of training or entertainment. It can either be a solo aircraft manoeuvre or in conjugation with other aeroplanes.

“Most of the comments I get are that I should go home and cook. It used to bother me when I first started, but not anymore.”

TRT World'sPaul Scott reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
