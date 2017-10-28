The United States would never accept a nuclear North Korea, said US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Saturday, warning that its rapidly advancing nuclear and missile programs would undermine, not strengthen, its security.

Mattis has been at pains during his week long trip to Asia to stress that diplomacy is America's preferred course, a message he returned to after top-level military talks in Seoul on Saturday and the tense border area with North Korea on Friday.

Still, he warned Pyongyang that the North's military was no match for the US-South Korean alliance, and that diplomacy was most effective "when backed by credible military force."

"Make no mistake - any attack on the United States, or our allies, will be defeated. And any use of nuclear weapons will be met with a massive military response that is both effective and overwhelming," Mattis said in prepared remarks.

Tension between North Korea and the US has been building after a series of nuclear and missile tests by Pyongyang and bellicose verbal exchanges between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump.

The North's nuclear ability

The CIA has said North Korea could be only months away from developing the ability to hit the US with nuclear weapons, a scenario Trump has vowed to prevent.

Trump - who has threatened to destroy the North if necessary - leaves on his first trip to Asia next week, including a stop in South Korea to meet President Moon Jae-in.

Moon, after talks with Mattis on Friday, said the "aggressive deployment" of US strategic assets in the region, which have included overflights by US bombers, had been effective in deterring the North Korean threat.

Washington sanctions over Pyongyang

US intelligence experts say Pyongyang believes it needs the nuclear weapons to ensure its survival and have been sceptical about diplomatic efforts, focusing on sanctions, to get Pyongyang to denuclearise.

But Mattis said Pyongyang needed to understand that its weapons programs would not strengthen its defences.

The North says it wants a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the US.

"If it remains on its current path of ballistic missiles and atomic bombs, it will be counter-productive, in effect reducing its security," Mattis said.

Still, any attempt to force the North to denuclearise could have devastating consequences, thanks in part to the large amount of artillery trained on Seoul.

Meanwhile, international community sanctions on North Korea may be hurting key economic sectors and hampering the human rights of its citizens, a UN expert said on Thursday.

"It is my conviction that a comprehensive assessment of the sanctions regime is needed in order to avoid unintended negative impact on human rights," said Tomas Ojea Quintana, the UN's special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea, in a speech to a UN committee.

Quintana said the sanctions must be evaluated to avoid imposing "what would effectively constitute a collective punishment" on North Koreans.

TRT World speaks to journalist Frank Ucciardo in New York.

US and South Korean missile defences

Mattis and his South Korean counterpart Song Young-moo co-chaired an annual "Security Consultative Meeting (SCM)" in Seoul on Saturday.

He arrived in South Korea on Friday for a two-day trip to the country as tensions with North Korea climb ahead of a visit to the region next month by President Donald Trump.

During Mattis' trip to the inter-Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Friday, he was briefed on the posture of North Korean artillery.

Song suggested that US and South Korean missile defences simply could not stop all of them.

"Defending against this many LRAs (long-range artillery) is infeasible in my opinion," Song told Mattis at the DMZ, citing a need for strategies to "offensively neutralise" the artillery in the event of a conflict.

Mattis replied: "Understood."