WORLD
3 MIN READ
Doctor in Pakistan reportedly fired for sending Facebook request to patient
The incident between a doctor and the sister of an Oscar and Emmy-winning director stirs debate on whether sending a Facebook friend request constitutes "harassment" as claimed by the celebrity.
Doctor in Pakistan reportedly fired for sending Facebook request to patient
Doctor in Pakistan reportedly fired for sending Facebook request to patient
By Staff Reporter
October 28, 2017

A doctor in Pakistan was fired from his job after he sent a Facebook friend request to a patient, according to local media reports.

Pakistan's Oscar and Emmy-winning director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy took to Twitter on October 23 describing the incident involving a doctor who had tended to her sister at the Agha Khan University Hospital. 

Chinoy, whose award winning films were based on the topic of women's rights abuses in the country, tweeted, "There are zero boundaries in #pakistan! Last night my sister went to AKU emergency & the doctor who tended to her tried 2 add her on FB"

She added, "I don't quite understand how doctor tending 2 emergency patients thinks it's ok to take a female patient info & add her on FB! unethical"

The director then went on to say, "Unfortunately the doctor messed with the wrong women in the wrong family and I will definitely report him! Harassment has 2 stop!"

A few days later, social media and local media outlets were abuzz with the news that the doctor in question had been relieved of his duties.

People on social media, including several local celebrities, were divided over the issue. 

Some people voiced their support to Chinoy.

Many others were of the view that the retaliatory action (of reporting and the subsequent sacking) was too harsh.

Sending a Facebook request, which can either be rejected or accepted, is not considered harassment under the country's laws.

But hospitals or other organisations can take action based on their own policies.

People also pointed out that the doctors act did not constitute harassment since the request could either have been easily avoided or denied.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us