Winners of 54th Antalya Film Festival announced
Festival’s manager says this year’s event had the highest attendance in its history. During a seven-day period, 42 movies were screened and viewed by around 33,000 people.
The Best Film award went to “Angels Wear White” from China. / AA
October 28, 2017

The winners of 54th International Antalya Film Festival were announced Friday at an award ceremony, capping the week-long event.

Speaking at the opening of the ceremony, the festival’s manager, Menderes Turel, said this year’s event had the highest attendance in its history.

During a period of seven days, 42 movies were screened and viewed by around 33,000 people.

Cinema experts, directors, producers and actors and actresses were among the festival’s participants.

Turel also said the festival hosted 1,600 movie makers from around the world.

The ceremony was also attended by Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus.

The Best Film award went to “Angels Wear White” from China.

The movie’s leading actress, Wen Qi, won for Best Actress.

The award for Best Actor went to Reza Akhlaghirad, who played the leading role in “A Man of Integrity”. 

Iranian director Mohammed Rasoulof won the Best Director award for the same film.

US actor Matt Dillon received the Honorary Award from Kurtulmus and Antalya Governor Munir Karaloglu.

Expressing his happiness, Dillon said it was an honour to attend the festival.

“I am a member of the International Organization for Migration, and I want to say something. I admire and respect Turkey’s efforts for Syrian refugees. Turkey hosts the highest number of refugees in the world,” he said.

