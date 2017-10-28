WORLD
2 MIN READ
SDF militants attack injures 12 civilians in Syria's Raqqa - local activist
Local activists say the terrorist group targeted the city's residents as they were trying to make their way home.
SDF militants attack injures 12 civilians in Syria's Raqqa - local activist
Internally displaced people who fled Raqqa sit in a truck during the fighting with Islamic State fighters in Raqqa, Syria on August 14, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 28, 2017

At least twelve people were injured on Friday when SDF militants attacked displaced residents of Syria’s northern city of Raqqa as they were heading to home, according to a local activist.

The SDF, which is dominated by PYD/YPG militants, took control of the city from the Daesh terrorist group in a US-backed military operation on October 17.

The PYD is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK which is recognised as a terrorist group by Ankara, the US and the EU. 

Raqqa-based activist Mohamed Isa Abu Isa said on Friday that displaced residents from the eastern part of the city were being prevented from returning to their homes by PKK/PYD militants.

“The PYD isn’t allowing displaced residents of Raqqa's Meshleb neighbourhood to go home,” Abu Isa said.

He added that 12 residents of the area, including a woman, had been injured after PKK/PYD militants opened fire on them.

Raqqa Is Being Slaughtered Silently (RBSS), an activist network that monitors rights breaches and war crimes in the city, says the ongoing campaign against Daesh in Syria left some 2,000 civilians dead and more than 450,000 residents displaced.

The RBSS estimates that around 90 percent of the city was destroyed in the fighting.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us