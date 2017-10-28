President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called Turkey a "gate of hope" for the oppressed people and victims in the world.

"Today, the gate of hope for all the oppressed people and victims in the world is Turkey. This is the main reason why we are the targets of the bloody terrorist organisations," Erdogan said in a message commemorating October 29 Republic Day of Turkey.

"We will not allow the swarms of killers like Daesh, PKK, PYD/YPG and FETO to keep us from our targets. We carry on towards our 2023 goals by fighting against the headlines, conspirator's pawns that are continuously hurled at us," he said, referring to negative stories about the country on western media.

The glorious resistance against July 15 treachery last year at the cost of 250 martyrs and 2,193 veterans is the indication of this spirit, he added.

"That night, all members of the Turkish nation including the young or the old and the women or the men have protected the gains of the Republic," Erdogan stressed.

Ankara holds FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen responsible for orchestrating the July 15 coup attempt last year which left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

PKK/PYD is considered by Ankara as the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group that has waged a more than 30-year war against the Turkish state and killed thousands of citizens.

Talking about the Turkish War of Liberation, President Erdogan said the ones rushing into Anatolia to loot the inheritance of the Ottoman Empire, whom they named “sick man”, were devastated by the courage, determination and fight that the Turkish nation displayed and “they went back as they came,” just as in the words of Mustafa Kemal, founder of the Republic of Turkey.

Erdogan celebrated the Republic Day and 94th anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic of Turkish citizens, who live in or outside of the country.