TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Police arrest over 50 Daesh-linked suspects in Turkey
Some of the suspects are believed to have participated in armed conflicts abroad.
File photo shows policemen standing guard in Ankara. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 28, 2017

At least 49 Daesh-linked suspects were arrested in Turkey's capital Ankara early on Saturday, according to police officials.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said the Ankara chief public prosecutor's office had issued arrest warrants for 55 foreign nationals, as part of an investigation against the terrorist group.

On Saturday, the police arrested 49 of the 55 suspects during the operation in Ankara.

Another four people were arrested in Istanbul's commercial district, suspected of preparing an attack in the name of Daesh.

A homemade bomb was found in their car, according to the Dogan news agency which reported that one of the suspects was injured during the arrests.

The official said some of the suspects were planning an attack on the country’s Republic Day celebration on October 29.

Some of the suspects are also believed to have participated in armed conflicts abroad.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
