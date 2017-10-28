Hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes in the Democratic Republic of Congo to escape fighting between the army and rebels.

The UN says the year-long conflict in the Kasai region has caused widespread destruction, enormous suffering and cost thousands of lives.

In a report released in August, UN human rights investigations said more than 250 people, including 62 children, were killed from mid-March to mid-June.

Towns like Kananga have seen some of the worst battles. Some residents are returning home – but home isn't what it used to be.

The UN Human Rights Council says two of its experts were murdered while investigating human rights abuses in the region.

The Congolese government rejected those findings.

