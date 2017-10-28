WORLD
Civilians flee Democratic Republic of Congo as conflict continues
The UN Human Rights Council accuses government forces of carrying out atrocities against its own people. Residents who decide to return to their villages find their houses burned and most of the infrastructure destroyed.
Young Congolese boys play around broken building on October 26, 2017 in Kasala, in the restive region of Kasai, central Democratic Republic of Congo. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 28, 2017

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes in the Democratic Republic of Congo to escape fighting between the army and rebels. 

The UN says the year-long conflict in the Kasai region has caused widespread destruction, enormous suffering and cost thousands of lives. 

In a report released in August, UN human rights investigations said more than 250 people, including 62 children, were killed from mid-March to mid-June.

Towns like Kananga have seen some of the worst battles. Some residents are returning home – but home isn't what it used to be.

The UN Human Rights Council says two of its experts were murdered while investigating human rights abuses in the region.

The Congolese government rejected those findings.

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee has the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
